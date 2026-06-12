MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. MIdWestOne Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $475.76.

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Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $391.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.17 and a 52-week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 5,025 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total value of $2,033,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,735.80. The trade was a 63.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 5,327 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.68, for a total transaction of $2,155,730.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $806,527.24. This represents a 72.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,708,716 shares of company stock worth $1,393,130,840 in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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