Milestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 160.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.3% of Milestone Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.51. The company has a market cap of $494.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $304.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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