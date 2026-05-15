Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $16.14 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,544 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.0% of Milestone Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 42,515 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $235.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $129.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Reuters article

U.S. approval for H200 chip sales to several Chinese tech giants has fueled hopes that Nvidia may finally start monetizing more of the China AI market. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Reuters article

Jensen Huang’s presence on Trump’s China trip is being viewed as a sign that Nvidia’s trade and export issues may improve. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Benzinga article

Analysts raised price targets, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run before earnings. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Insider Monkey article

Nvidia’s SAP partnership and broader AI infrastructure expansion support the company’s long-term enterprise AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Yahoo Finance article

Cerebras’ blockbuster IPO adds a new AI-chip rival, but it is not yet a direct threat to Nvidia’s dominant position. Negative Sentiment: Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. CNBC article

Some reports warn that China is still favoring domestic AI chips, which could limit how much of the approved Nvidia business actually converts into revenue. Negative Sentiment: Bears are also warning that AI spending enthusiasm may be getting ahead of actual utilization, raising valuation risk for the whole sector. Finbold article

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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