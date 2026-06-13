Milford Funds Ltd. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Milford Funds Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 145,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,433,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. Barclays lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business's 50 day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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