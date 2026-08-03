Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 17.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company's stock.

Leonardo DRS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Leonardo DRS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Leonardo DRS Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Leonardo DRS 2026 Guidance and Raft Acquisition

Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and bookings support future growth: Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs.

Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs. Positive Sentiment: Raft acquisition expands software capabilities: DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Leonardo DRS Signs Agreement to Acquire Raft

DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 from $48 but retained a Neutral rating. The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Benzinga Price Target Update

The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition execution and funding remain risks: Raft is expected to require substantial capital, and the transaction faces closing, integration, regulatory, and potential debt-related risks. Management’s 2026 guidance excludes Raft’s contribution.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,250. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Baylouny sold 36,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,665,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,591,606.45. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,785. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRS opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $50.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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