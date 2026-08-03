Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 515 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 278.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 94.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a "conviction-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Golar LNG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.70.

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Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 30.10%.The company had revenue of $137.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Golar LNG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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