Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Golar LNG logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 515 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 278.2% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 658 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 94.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $66.00 target price on Golar LNG and gave the company a "conviction-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Golar LNG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $57.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 30.10%.The company had revenue of $137.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Golar LNG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Golar LNG Right Now?

Before you consider Golar LNG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Golar LNG wasn't on the list.

While Golar LNG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Read this before the market closes
Read this before the market closes
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines