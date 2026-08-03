Militia Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,640 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Militia Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $263.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $245.74 and its 200 day moving average is $232.72. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $409.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $622.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.FactSet Research Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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