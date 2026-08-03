Militia Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 4.93%.Floor & Decor's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Floor & Decor

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Floor & Decor second-quarter fiscal 2026 results

Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $1.25 billion, ahead of the approximately $1.23 billion consensus, while adjusted EPS of $0.58 topped estimates of $0.56-$0.57. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook improved: Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Floor & Decor earnings and revenue beat estimates

Floor & Decor raised FY2026 diluted EPS guidance to $2.20-$2.45 from $1.83-$2.08, above the roughly $1.91 analyst consensus. The company also expects revenue of approximately $4.8-$5.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Sales trends improved during the quarter: Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock.

Comparable-store sales declined 5.1% in April but were nearly flat by June, suggesting demand stabilized as the quarter progressed. The company also repurchased $65.7 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Benzinga analyst price-target updates

Truist lifted its price target from $65 to $70 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target from $56 to $64 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed insider and institutional activity: The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter.

The CEO and CFO recently purchased shares, while an executive sold shares. Institutional positioning was also mixed, with 236 investors adding shares and 211 reducing positions in the latest quarter. Negative Sentiment: Comparable sales remained under pressure: Despite the late-quarter improvement, the company continues to face weakness in discretionary home-improvement demand, with full-year comparable-store sales expectations ranging from flat to down 4%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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