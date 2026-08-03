Militia Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 322,176 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 322,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Hudson Pacific Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

HPP opened at $13.76 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $746.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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