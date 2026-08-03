Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Champion Homes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,800,562 shares of the company's stock worth $366,619,000 after purchasing an additional 333,666 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Champion Homes by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,736,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,477,000 after purchasing an additional 98,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company's stock worth $107,785,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Champion Homes from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Champion Homes in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Champion Homes

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $303,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,438,077.38. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Champion Homes Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $79.74 on Monday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $60.13 and a one year high of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $621.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.39 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

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