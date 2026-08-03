Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in uniQure N.V. $QURE

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,200 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,043 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in uniQure by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934,626 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,785,275 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $147,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,556 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,149 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $34,926,000 after buying an additional 1,398,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about uniQure

Here are the key news stories impacting uniQure this week:

Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised uniQure’s price target to $75 , signaling additional potential upside and supporting investor sentiment. uniQure Price Target Raised to $75.00

An analyst raised uniQure’s price target to , signaling additional potential upside and supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and an $80 price target . Its projections still anticipate a shift from losses to profitability over the longer term, including estimated positive EPS of $1.95 in fiscal 2029 and $5.07 in fiscal 2030.

HC Wainwright maintained its rating and an . Its projections still anticipate a shift from losses to profitability over the longer term, including estimated positive EPS of $1.95 in fiscal 2029 and $5.07 in fiscal 2030. Neutral Sentiment: The target-price increase provides a constructive valuation signal, although it remains below HC Wainwright’s $80 objective, leaving analysts’ views somewhat mixed.

The target-price increase provides a constructive valuation signal, although it remains below HC Wainwright’s $80 objective, leaving analysts’ views somewhat mixed. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reduced EPS estimates across multiple periods, including fiscal 2026 to a loss of $3.98 per share from $3.38, fiscal 2027 to a loss of $3.87 from $3.46, and fiscal 2028 to a loss of $1.07 from $0.64. The firm also lowered its fiscal 2029 and 2030 profit forecasts, indicating expectations for weaker near- and long-term earnings.

HC Wainwright reduced EPS estimates across multiple periods, including fiscal 2026 to a loss of $3.98 per share from $3.38, fiscal 2027 to a loss of $3.87 from $3.46, and fiscal 2028 to a loss of $1.07 from $0.64. The firm also lowered its fiscal 2029 and 2030 profit forecasts, indicating expectations for weaker near- and long-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen downgraded QURE to a “Sell” rating, adding a bearish counterpoint to the more optimistic HC Wainwright view. uniQure Downgraded to Sell Rating

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, insider Kylie O'keefe sold 15,936 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $431,228.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,945,859.84. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.24. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

uniQure Price Performance

uniQure stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,350.73% and a negative return on equity of 111.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure N.V. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $35.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

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About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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