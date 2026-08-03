Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,060 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 52.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Saia by 334.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 873 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,599,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,943,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $453.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAIA

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $347.63 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.32 and a 12 month high of $494.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50-day moving average price is $437.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.10. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $956.20 million. Saia had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.19%.Saia's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Saia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Saia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Saia reported a solid Q2 2026: diluted EPS rose 31.5% year over year to $3.51, exceeding consensus estimates, while revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million. Operating income climbed 26% to $125.2 million, and the operating ratio improved to 86.9%. LTL tonnage and shipments per workday increased 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Saia Reports Second Quarter Results

Saia reported a solid Q2 2026: diluted EPS rose 31.5% year over year to $3.51, exceeding consensus estimates, while revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million. Operating income climbed 26% to $125.2 million, and the operating ratio improved to 86.9%. LTL tonnage and shipments per workday increased 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its Saia price target to $498 from $490 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term growth and execution. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan raised its Saia price target to $498 from $490 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term growth and execution. Positive Sentiment: Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $438 price target, adding to the bullish analyst commentary. Stifel upgrade

Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $438 price target, adding to the bullish analyst commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens lowered its target to $490 from $520 but retained an “overweight” rating. The target remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations.

Stephens lowered its target to $490 from $520 but retained an “overweight” rating. The target remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management indicated that Q3’s operating ratio could deteriorate by approximately 100 basis points sequentially. Investors are concerned about a July wage increase, higher diesel, purchased transportation, insurance and workers’ compensation costs, as well as softer shipment growth following a 7.1% general rate increase. Saia Q3 margin outlook

Management indicated that Q3’s operating ratio could deteriorate by approximately 100 basis points sequentially. Investors are concerned about a July wage increase, higher diesel, purchased transportation, insurance and workers’ compensation costs, as well as softer shipment growth following a 7.1% general rate increase. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term margin and cost outlook. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term margin and cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows nine open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While not necessarily company-specific, the pattern may add to investor caution.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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