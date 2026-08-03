Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,307,000.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $58,618,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,112,097 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $321,040,000 after buying an additional 666,456 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,051,000 after acquiring an additional 596,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,593,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 8,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total value of $1,086,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,862 shares in the company, valued at $12,378,963.60. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $145,897.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,248,707.36. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,234 shares of company stock worth $3,203,091. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $117.82 on Monday. Semtech Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.08.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.53 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Corporation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Semtech from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Semtech from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.07.

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Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company's products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech's portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

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