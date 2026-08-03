Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nokia by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Stock Down 0.3%

Nokia stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Danske raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nokia

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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