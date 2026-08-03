Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,384,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $291,928,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $301,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,027,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $256,588,000 after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $199,490,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $193,166,000 after buying an additional 112,362 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.67.

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Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $159.96 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $166.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.86 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Lamar Advertising's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.08%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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