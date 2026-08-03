Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Savers Value Village, Inc. $SVV

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 384,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Savers Value Village at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,330,459 shares of the company's stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 1,403,909 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,745,540 shares of the company's stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 945,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,252 shares of the company's stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 491,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company's stock.

Savers Value Village Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SVV opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $403.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.53 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Savers Value Village from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 41,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $419,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,419.04. This represents a 46.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $453,793 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc NYSE: SVV is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company's model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV - Free Report).

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