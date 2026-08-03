Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,472,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,812 shares of the energy company's stock worth $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $731,774,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,313.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 98,285 shares of the energy company's stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,213 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of LNG opened at $263.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $300.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forward earnings estimates. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for LNG . US Capital Advisors earnings estimates

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for . Positive Sentiment: Cheniere is positioned for a potential earnings beat. Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Cheniere expected to beat earnings estimates

Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Corpus Christi expansion advanced. Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Corpus Christi LNG train approval

Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating. Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. J.P. Morgan remains a Buy on Cheniere

Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Expand Energy LNG demand outlook

Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Negative Sentiment: A contractor died following an incident at Sabine Pass. The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Contractor death at Sabine Pass

The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Negative Sentiment: Analysis that China’s changing energy mix may weaken a major source of global LNG growth raises demand concerns for exporters, particularly if Chinese gas consumption or imports slow. China LNG demand analysis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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