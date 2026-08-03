Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Parke Bancorp, Inc. $PKBK

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 620,899 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 214,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,209 shares of the bank's stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,889,000. Ategra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 440,327 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,046 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,471,000 after buying an additional 119,274 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Parke Bancorp news, CEO Vito S. Pantilione bought 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $43,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 237,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,010,080.72. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company's stock.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

PKBK opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 29.99%.

Parke Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Parke Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Parke Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parke Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Parke Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Kittanning, Pennsylvania. The company delivers a full range of retail and commercial banking services to individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients through a network of branches and ATMs, supported by secure online and mobile banking platforms.

Its product lineup includes deposit accounts—such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit—alongside a variety of lending solutions.

See Also

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