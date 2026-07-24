Militia Capital Management LLC Invests $895,000 in RH $RH

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 646,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,119,000 after purchasing an additional 359,101 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,355 shares of the company's stock worth $44,134,000 after purchasing an additional 233,373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 66.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 573,666 shares of the company's stock worth $116,546,000 after purchasing an additional 228,229 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of RH by 200.5% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 297,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,480,000 after buying an additional 198,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 842,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,948,000 after buying an additional 194,773 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at RH

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 48,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $7,653,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,226,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $511,890,628.42. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $166.03 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The company's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

Key RH News

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH said Ryan Hassanein will oversee legal, compliance, product safety, and vendor compliance, adding experienced leadership in a critical governance role. RH Announces the Appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

RH said Ryan Hassanein will oversee legal, compliance, product safety, and vendor compliance, adding experienced leadership in a critical governance role. Neutral Sentiment: The company also promoted Sandy Pilon to lead customer experience and values across RH’s global brand touchpoints, signaling an internal reorganization focused on execution and customer service. RH Announces the Promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer

RH Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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