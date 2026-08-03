Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,740 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 852,093.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,798,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,062,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Cavco Industries by 82.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 369,177 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $213,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cavco Industries by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,572 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,155 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $43,806,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Cavco Industries in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $625.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVCO

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, EVP Allison Aden sold 1,473 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $920,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,716,875. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.75, for a total transaction of $107,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $594,213.75. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,541 shares of company stock worth $2,121,932 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $547.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.87. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $397.38 and a 52 week high of $713.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.69 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $609.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.54 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

Further Reading

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