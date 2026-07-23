Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,523 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,878 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,008,199 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $340,289,000 after buying an additional 72,122 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 11,692 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company's stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $238.64 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.89 and a 12 month high of $288.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 19.22%.

Key Steel Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total value of $2,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,632,301.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $538,453.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $291.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $237.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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