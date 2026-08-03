Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,011 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BBB Foods by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in BBB Foods by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised BBB Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC raised BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBB

BBB Foods Price Performance

TBBB stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. BBB Foods Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of -0.02.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

Further Reading

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