Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,158 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,341 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $14,292,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,859 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 114,705 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AGM opened at $226.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $228.38. The firm's 50 day moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average is $175.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 29.98%.The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 20 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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