Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LBP AM SA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 298.2% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,611 shares of the company's stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,384 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 597.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company's stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,875 shares of the company's stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,403 shares of the company's stock worth $16,489,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 134,638 shares of the company's stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $287.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 334 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total transaction of $84,345.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,887.49. The trade was a 15.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.61, for a total value of $122,305.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,349,131.48. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 569,936 shares of company stock worth $128,431,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $242.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.95, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $234.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.49. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.63 and a 1-year high of $265.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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