Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of National Health Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $80,278,000 after buying an additional 165,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,409 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in National Health Investors by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 34.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.86.

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National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $103,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 133,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,177,473.44. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 890 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,992.35. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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