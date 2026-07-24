Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,104 shares of the company's stock worth $89,588,000 after acquiring an additional 321,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,169,281 shares of the company's stock worth $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 312,132 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 67.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 251,305 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 280.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 305,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,454,000 after purchasing an additional 225,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at $28,371,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting FirstCash

Here are the key news stories impacting FirstCash this week:

Positive Sentiment: FirstCash delivered record second-quarter operating results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates on strong pawn demand. Article Title

FirstCash delivered record second-quarter operating results, with earnings and revenue beating estimates on strong pawn demand. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share and authorized a new $150 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share and authorized a new $150 million share repurchase program, signaling confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: FirstCash announced a planned CEO transition for 2027, with Brent Stuart set to take over and Rick Wessel moving to Executive Chairman, indicating a long-term succession plan rather than an abrupt change. Article Title

FirstCash Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $197.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $235.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $220.18 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstCash's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,427,013.60. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $2,284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,181,902.54. This trade represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report).

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