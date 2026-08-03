Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. $ECO

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Okeanis Eco Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECO. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $27,416,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 177,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 74,231 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, Fearnley Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,696,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Clarkson Capital downgraded Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Pareto Securities lowered Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. Zacks Research cut Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.52.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 0.1%

ECO opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of -0.15. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.59. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $170.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. This is a positive change from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Okeanis Eco Tankers's dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers' fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

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