Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ternium S.A. $TX

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ternium by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ternium by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Ternium by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 17,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Stock Up 0.0%

TX stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ternium had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 3.66%.The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Ternium from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Ternium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

About Ternium

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

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