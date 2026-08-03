Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Icon Plc $ICLR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter worth about $123,542,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Icon by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,072,428 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $195,418,000 after buying an additional 201,455 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Icon by 1,667.3% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 66,063 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $163.57 on Monday. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $203.91. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Icon had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Icon

Here are the key news stories impacting Icon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $209 from $207 , implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Benzinga analyst rating report

, implying substantial upside based on the referenced share price. The target increase signals continued confidence in Icon’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $2.06 billion , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Q2 2026 earnings call highlights

Icon reported second-quarter revenue of approximately , above the roughly $2.00 billion consensus estimate, with revenue growing 2.3% from the prior-year period. The earnings call also emphasized a strong surge in bookings, supporting future revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ICLR from “Strong Sell” to “Hold,” suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Zacks rating update

Zacks upgraded suggesting its view has improved even though the firm remains cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly adjusted EPS was $2.56 , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Icon Q2 earnings snapshot

Quarterly adjusted EPS was , narrowly above some consensus estimates of $2.55, although another Zacks estimate was $2.57. The mixed comparison makes the earnings beat less decisive for investors. Negative Sentiment: EPS fell sharply from $3.26 a year earlier, while the earnings call highlighted margin pressures. The weaker profitability, despite higher revenue and bookings, is likely the main factor tempering the bullish analyst commentary. ICON Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICLR. Leerink Partners set a $145.00 price target on Icon in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Icon from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $164.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $209.00 price target (up from $207.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

Icon Profile

Icon plc NASDAQ: ICLR is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon's service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

Featured Stories

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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