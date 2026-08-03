Militia Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 259,000 Greenfire Resources Ltd. $GFR

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 259,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Greenfire Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenfire Resources by 6,363.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,296,823 shares of the company's stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 1,613,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 607,419 shares of the company's stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 74,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Price Performance

GFR opened at $6.34 on Monday. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $795.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.48 and a beta of 0.20.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Greenfire Resources had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.27 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFR shares. TD Securities raised Greenfire Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Greenfire Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Greenfire Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFR

About Greenfire Resources

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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