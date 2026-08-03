Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,636 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 892,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $199,137,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,110,075 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,817,000 after purchasing an additional 137,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 180.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 129,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Veeva Systems stock opened at $204.09 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.05 and a twelve month high of $310.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV Stock a Buy: Cloud Software for Life Sciences

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business had revenue of $882.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Veeva Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Veeva Systems wasn't on the list.

While Veeva Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here