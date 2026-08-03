Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Barclays PLC $BCS

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,750,069 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,284,139,000 after buying an additional 3,722,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Barclays by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,765 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $183,918,000 after buying an additional 199,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,248,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,777,017 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $81,762,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Barclays Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BCS stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3134 dividend. This represents a yield of 233.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Barclays's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCS

About Barclays

Barclays PLC NYSE: BCS is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

See Also

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