Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $3.39 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $620.00 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $584.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $2,239,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,456 shares in the company, valued at $386,019,687.60. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 62,984 shares in the company, valued at $37,790,400. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,087 shares of company stock worth $16,203,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $577.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $507.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.03. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.00 and a 52-week high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

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