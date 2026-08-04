Militia Capital Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. $KLC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of KinderCare Learning Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in KinderCare Learning Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 32.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KinderCare Learning Companies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,698 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the period.

Get KLC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KLC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KinderCare Learning Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded KinderCare Learning Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on KLC

KinderCare Learning Companies Stock Up 1.4%

KLC opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.99. KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. KinderCare Learning Companies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $672.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. KinderCare Learning Companies's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. KinderCare Learning Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

KinderCare Learning Companies Profile

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KinderCare Learning Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KinderCare Learning Companies wasn't on the list.

While KinderCare Learning Companies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here