Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,824 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 552,794 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 579.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 381,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 325,457 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 5,268,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,982,000 after purchasing an additional 504,898 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Freedom Capital raised Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 21.10%.The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's payout ratio is presently -3.01%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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