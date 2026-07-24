Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Nelnet, Inc. $NNI

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Nelnet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,742 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,353 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,336 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,158 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company's stock.

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Nelnet Stock Down 0.6%

NNI opened at $131.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 24.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $144.38.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $419.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $443.84 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nelnet, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nelnet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNI. Zacks Research cut shares of Nelnet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Nelnet from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nelnet

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc NYSE: NNI is a diversified education services company founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Originally established as the National Education Loan Network by Michael S. Dunlap, the company has grown into a prominent provider of student loan servicing and education finance solutions in the United States.

At the core of Nelnet's business is student loan servicing, where it administers and manages federal and private education loans on behalf of borrowers and lending partners.

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