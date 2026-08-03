Militia Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,323 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,937,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 2.6% of Militia Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $32,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,840.97. This represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $404.21 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.70 and a 1-year high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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