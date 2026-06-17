Militia Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Militia Capital Partners LP owned 0.06% of Sezzle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sezzle by 35.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sezzle by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sezzle by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sezzle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Get Sezzle alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,523,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 442,595 shares in the company, valued at $59,073,154.65. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 11,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $1,258,570.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,200,422.10. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 67,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,495 in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 6.96.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEZL

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sezzle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sezzle wasn't on the list.

While Sezzle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here