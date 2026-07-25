Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 3,765 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,969 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Mill Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $319.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $362.93 and its 200-day moving average is $338.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.82 and a 12-month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $355.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Alphabet from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total value of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total value of $153,432.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

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