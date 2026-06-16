Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,807 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock worth $332,073,643 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Reuters article

NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. CNBC article

The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor and tech rally, with chip stocks and AI names trading strongly after improved market sentiment and reports of easing geopolitical tensions. 247WallSt article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here