Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,634 The Boeing Company $BA

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,634 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE BA opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $217.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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