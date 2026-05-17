Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,105 GE Aerospace $GE

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.7% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $281.91 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $297.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.92. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $227.59 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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