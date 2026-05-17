Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,360 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $56,455,834,000 after buying an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,766 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $803,187,000 after buying an additional 238,872 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $325.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average of $325.89.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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