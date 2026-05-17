Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Invests $586,000 in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 70,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $31,910,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average of $418.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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