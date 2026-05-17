Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Invests $746,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,556 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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