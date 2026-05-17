Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $997,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,128 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $262.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $263.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 2,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $519,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,800. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,410. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus set a $285.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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