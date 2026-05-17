Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 60,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 545,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lawood & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $210.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.25 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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