Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,520 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.37.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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