Millennium Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. RTX makes up approximately 0.9% of Millennium Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,078,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,338,000 after purchasing an additional 846,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,197,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,750,087,000 after purchasing an additional 799,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of RTX opened at $171.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.74. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $210.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total value of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,397,199.67. This trade represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 35,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $7,349,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,242,331.36. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,592 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,502. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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