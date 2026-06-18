Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 227.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,895,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of DTE Energy worth $352,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 228 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $147.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. DTE Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DTE Energy this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTE

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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